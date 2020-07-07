comscore Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update
Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

This security update for Samsung and Google Pixel phones is being rolled out in a phased manner depending on carrier and device.

  Published: July 7, 2020 2:50 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started receiving the latest July security update. Users who are based in the US will get the update in the coming days. Google has also released the same software update for its phones. These include Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. This security update is being rolled out in a phased manner depending on carrier and device.

Users will get a notification once it becomes available. Google has published the latest Android Security Bulletin and hasn’t mentioned any major fixes for the Pixel series. It does fix some issues. As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the update is about 220MB in size. The Samsung users will witness firmware versions G988U1ES1ATFB, G988U1OYM1ATFB, and G988U1UESATFB rolling out over the next few days.

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The Samsung Galaxy S20 update only brings the security update and the company didn’t mention any notable fixes. Samsung hasn’t shared many details about the newly released update. It is only known that the latest security update is for the US unlocked models. The South Korean giant is expected to release the same update for other markets too.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched in India for Rs 66,999. this price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is available for Rs 73,999, which is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999. For the same, the brand is selling the 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It was launched back in February 2020.

Features Samsung Galaxy S20
Price 70500
Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4000mAh
