Samsung Galaxy S20 launch: Watch it live
Samsung Galaxy S20 launch: How to watch the livestream, expected price and specifications

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, Check out how you can catch the event live tonight.

  Published: February 11, 2020 6:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11 leak

Samsung is set to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S20 series today at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, USA. The company will be finally announcing not just its Galaxy S20 series but its second folding smartphone as well. The S20 series include the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Lite. The folding phone is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The event will start at 12:30 am IST and you can easily watch it from the comfort of your home via Samsung’s official live stream link. Click here to go directly to Samsung’s Live stream.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is also pretty much completely leaked in terms of phone and camera specifications. Compiling the bunch of leaks we’ve had over the past month, here are the expected specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the base variant of the brand’s next flagship. It will sport a 6.2-inch 1440×3200, 20:9, 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone will run on the Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Exynos 990 based on different markets. This will be coupled with up to 16GB RAM. The phone will be available in both 4G and 5G models. A 4,000mAh battery and a 25W fast charger come in the box with the S20.

It will feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main lens. This will be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW zoom lens and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA ultra-wide-angle lens. It will also feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 front camera. There is no ToF sensor on this variant of the series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 could be priced starting $999 (roughly Rs. 72,000)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Plus will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with the same ratio. This variant will also have a 120Hz high refresh rate screen. However, the S20 Plus will feature a 4,500mAh battery and most of the other features including the chipset and RAM variants will be the same. The S20 Plus will also be available in both 4G and 5G variants.

The Galaxy S20+ is a more powerful and expensive variant of the S20. It will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main lens. This will be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW zoom lens and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there is also a Sony IMX516 ToF sensor. The ‘plus’ model will also feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 front camera. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus could be priced starting $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,400)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the phone and the most expensive. The phone will be available in only one 5G variant. The processor and configurations in this variant to are mostly the same. The difference will be a 6.9-inch screen with the same resolution, a 5,000mAh battery and improved camera optics.

It will feature a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM1 main sensor. This will be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 zoom lens and a 44-megapixel Samsung S5KGH1 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a Sony IMX518 ToF sensor on the Ultra variant too. On the front side, it will also feature the same 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 lens used by the other phones. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be priced starting $1,399 (roughly Rs. 99,600)

  Published Date: February 11, 2020 6:24 PM IST

