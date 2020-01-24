In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Google revealed the dates for its next I/O developer conference. Lenovo launched its latest Tab M10 REL tablet in India. Realme revealed that it will soon push out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support for its devices. The official-looking renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra device surfaced online. Today, we also saw news from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and Amazon. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 24.

Realme phones to get Wi-Fi Calling support

Realme will soon push out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support for all its smartphones gradually. The update will start rolling out this month and Realme X2 Pro will be the first phone to get the update, said Madhav Sheth in the 14th episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube. Other Realme phones will get the update in February and March. If you want to know more, then click here.

Google I/O 2020 dates revealed

Google recently revealed the dates for its next I/O. The event will be held from May 12 to 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The new edition of the event could focus on developments other than Android, AI, and the other usual service enhancements. At Google I/O 2019, one of the biggest announcements for the company was the Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL. If you want to know more, then click here.

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map to hit consoles

The new update that brought PUBG Season 6 on PC released on January 22. It brought with it a new map called Karakin along with new items, and a new survivor pass. Now according to a video released by the devs, the consoles are set to get PUBG Season 6 on January 30. The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. If you want to know more, then click here.

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet launched in India

Lenovo has launched a new Tab M10 REL tablet in India, and it comes with a price label of Rs 13,990. The latest Lenovo tablet is available for purchase via Flipkart. It features a 10.1-inch full HD IPS LCD display, Android 9 Pie, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a 7,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. If you want to know more, then click here.

New Airtel Xstream Box offer

Airtel has come up with a new offer, which will not only help save on the Set-Top Box, but also on the Google Nest Mini speaker. Do note that those Airtel Xstream Box customers who activate a new connection between January 8 and January 31 are only eligible for this offer. These users will receive a coupon code, using which you will be able to buy the Google Nest Mini speaker for Rs 1,699. If you want to know more, then click here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leak

Today, the official renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra device surfaced online. The new renders show the upcoming phone will feature a periscope camera with 100x zoom. The renders suggest that the device will feature a 2.5D glass instead of the curved 3D glass. The rear side of the phone shows four camera sensors. One of these is the “Space Zoom” periscope lens. If you want to know more, then click here.