comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: News Wrap
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates revealed, and more: Daily News Wrap
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates revealed, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Today, Google revealed the dates for its next I/O developer conference. Lenovo launched its latest Tab M10 REL tablet in India. Here's the daily news wrap for January 24.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 9:16 PM IST
S20 ultra black and grey

In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Google revealed the dates for its next I/O developer conference. Lenovo launched its latest Tab M10 REL tablet in India. Realme revealed that it will soon push out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support for its devices. The official-looking renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra device surfaced online. Today, we also saw news from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and Amazon. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 24.

Related Stories


Realme phones to get Wi-Fi Calling support

Realme will soon push out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support for all its smartphones gradually. The update will start rolling out this month and Realme X2 Pro will be the first phone to get the update, said Madhav Sheth in the 14th episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube. Other Realme phones will get the update in February and March. If you want to know more, then click here.

Google I/O 2020 dates revealed

Google recently revealed the dates for its next I/O. The event will be held from May 12 to 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The new edition of the event could focus on developments other than Android, AI, and the other usual service enhancements. At Google I/O 2019, one of the biggest announcements for the company was the Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL. If you want to know more, then click here.

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map to hit consoles

The new update that brought PUBG Season 6 on PC released on January 22. It brought with it a new map called Karakin along with new items, and a new survivor pass. Now according to a video released by the devs, the consoles are set to get PUBG Season 6 on January 30. The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. If you want to know more, then click here.

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet launched in India

Lenovo has launched a new Tab M10 REL tablet in India, and it comes with a price label of Rs 13,990. The latest Lenovo tablet is available for purchase via Flipkart. It features a 10.1-inch full HD IPS LCD display, Android 9 Pie, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a 7,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. If you want to know more, then click here.

New Airtel Xstream Box offer

Airtel has come up with a new offer, which will not only help save on the Set-Top Box, but also on the Google Nest Mini speaker. Do note that those Airtel Xstream Box customers who activate a new connection between January 8 and January 31 are only eligible for this offer. These users will receive a coupon code, using which you will be able to buy the Google Nest Mini speaker for Rs 1,699. If you want to know more, then click here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leak

Today, the official renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra device surfaced online. The new renders show the upcoming phone will feature a periscope camera with 100x zoom. The renders suggest that the device will feature a 2.5D glass instead of the curved 3D glass. The rear side of the phone shows four camera sensors. One of these is the “Space Zoom” periscope lens. If you want to know more, then click here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 9:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap
Vivo defeated Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

News

Vivo defeated Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

New Airtel Xstream Box users can get Rs 2,800 discount on Google Nest Mini

Deals

New Airtel Xstream Box users can get Rs 2,800 discount on Google Nest Mini

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Gaming

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

News

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap

Vivo defeated Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally

Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap
New Airtel Xstream Box users can get Rs 2,800 discount on Google Nest Mini

Deals

New Airtel Xstream Box users can get Rs 2,800 discount on Google Nest Mini
Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February

Wearables

Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February
Samsung Quick Share feature to debut with Galaxy S20 series

News

Samsung Quick Share feature to debut with Galaxy S20 series
PUBG Mobile says Dosti Ka Naya Maidan series has over 10 million views

Gaming

PUBG Mobile says Dosti Ka Naya Maidan series has over 10 million views

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Realme के सभी स्मार्टफोन को Wi-Fi कॉलिंग फीचर दिए जाने के ऐलान समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32इंच टीवी को सस्ते दाम में खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Band 5i को मिलेगा नया अपडेट, SpO2 ब्लड ऑक्सीजन ट्रैकिंग भी कर पाएंगे

टिंडर अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर रोलआउट करेगा फोटो वेरिफिकेशन सर्विस

Realme 5i को मई में मिलेगा Android 10 पर बेस्ड Realme UI का अपडेट

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap
Vivo defeated Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

News

Vivo defeated Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November
Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

News

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones
Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally

News

Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally
Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked

News

Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked