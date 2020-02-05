comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 spotted on official website ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S20 LED protective case spotted on official website ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Germany website also confirmed the name of the upcoming Galaxy S-series phone. Samsung will be calling it Galaxy S20 and not Galaxy S11.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 9:32 AM IST
Samsung seems to have accidentally listed its latest Galaxy S20 smartphone on its website ahead of the official launch. The company posted Galaxy S20 LED protective cases on its official website. Samsung Galaxy S20 Germany website also confirmed the name of the upcoming Galaxy S-series phone. Samsung will be calling it Galaxy S20 and not Galaxy S11.

Official images on the company’s website also reaffirm some of the previous leaks and rumors of the Galaxy S20. The handset will feature a punch-hole selfie camera and a high camera module at the back. The brand will be selling the phone’s LED protective case in light gray, Winfuture reported. Notably, this is not the first time that Samsung has posted something accidentally on its site. Before the Galaxy Note 10 launch, the brand leaked a few promotional details on its official website.

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch on February 11

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is expected to launch on February 11 at the company’s Unpacked event. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the upcoming Galaxy S20 series will include three models, all of which will support 120Hz display. At the same event, Samsung is also expected to release a new vertical folding phone, which could be Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6, reveals official website

Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra on February 11. While Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing details of the Galaxy S20 models, a few leaks have already hinted at the possible price of the devices. As per leaks, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be priced at $1,300, which is around Rs 92,580 in India. In Europe, the Galaxy S20 4G could come with a price label of €899 (roughly Rs 70,647) and its 5G variant might cost €999 (approx Rs Rs 78,500). Lastly, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will reportedly be priced at €1,099 (approx Rs 86,360).

Features Samsung Samsung Galaxy S20
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android 10
Display 6.9 inches, the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen-1440 X 3200
Internal Memory 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage
Rear Camera 108MP primary camera
Front Camera 40MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 9:32 AM IST

