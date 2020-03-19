comscore Samsung Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition launched: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition launched: All you need to know

Samsung has announced an Olympic Edition of the Galaxy S20+ in partnership with the local carrier NTT Docomo.  The company has reportedly unveiled the exclusive edition in Matte Gold, which will be

  • Published: March 19, 2020 5:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Olympic Edition

Samsung has announced an Olympic Edition of the Galaxy S20+ in partnership with the local carrier NTT Docomo.  The company has reportedly unveiled the exclusive edition in Matte Gold, which will be given to athletes free of charge. The Games in Tokyo will take place this summer, and Samsung is an official partner of the upcoming Olympic Games event.

Apart from design, the new edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ ship with the same specifications as the standard variant. The Olympic version of this 5G device comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at JPY 114,840, which is around Rs 79,004 in India, GSMArena reports.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the phone can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage. The device features a large 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. The device also comes with a 10-megapixel lens. Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy S20
Price 66999
Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4000mAh

  Published Date: March 19, 2020 5:34 PM IST

