Samsung Galaxy S20+ camera features leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S20+ camera features leak; reveals new 12-megapixel sensor and 8K video recording

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is tipped to come with a new 12-megapixel sensor while the Galaxy S20 Ultra might feature an 108-megapixel main camera.

  Updated: January 14, 2020 6:43 PM IST
samsung galaxy s11 plus camera module

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the next flagship from the Korean company, will be unveiled on February 11. At the event, the company is expected to introduce three new models – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20e and Galaxy S20+. Ahead of the launch, some of the key details of the device have leaked online. All the three devices are shaping to be camera-centric flagship smartphones. The latest leak reveals some more details about the device via a series of screenshots. These screenshots reveal specific information about the device.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Camera Features leak

These screenshots were obtained by Max Wineback of XDA Developers and it reveals camera details. One of the image is a Device Info screenshot that shows that the main camera will be a 12-megapixel sensor. The interesting information being that this is a sensor with large 1.8 micron pixels. This is an unreleased sensor called Sony IMX555 and could be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KGW2 sensor. However, the purpose of this secondary sensor is not known just yet.

The leak is reportedly from a S20+ unit and there are rumors of a Galaxy S20 Ultra with an 108-megapixel camera. There has also been leaks indicating that the Galaxy S20 series will offer up to 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. There is no clarity on details about the two other cameras. The selfie camera, however, is expected to be same as the 10-megapixel unit on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. The screenshots also shed light on the video capabilities of this upcoming flagship smartphone series.

samsung, samsung galaxy s20, samsung galaxy s20+, samsung galaxy s20 features, samsung galaxy s20 launch date, samsung galaxy s20 price

Photo: XDA Developers

The video settings page reveals support for 8K video recording, identified by 7680 x 4320 pixels. This could be capped at 30 frames per second. Other video resolutions indicated are 4K at 60fps for both the front as well as rear cameras. There is also a HDR-enabled 4K video recording at 60 frames per second with the main camera. There is also a new mode for shooting selfies called “Smart angle selfie” and will switch to wide-angle camera when it detects more than one person in the frame.

Another mode is called “Single Take Photo” where the camera will trigger the shutter automatically when the user sweeps the scene. In this mode, the camera will capture both still image as well as video. There is also a new Pro Video mode that reportedly crashed on a pre-production unit. The leak shows that Galaxy S20 series will bring a number of camera-centric features when it becomes official. Samsung has tough competition in the form of Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 Pro and its challenger sounds impressive.

  Published Date: January 14, 2020 6:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 14, 2020 6:43 PM IST

