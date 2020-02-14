comscore Samsung Galaxy S20+ Red color model hands-on video leaked
Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ red color model hands-on video and photo leaked

An Instagram user has also shared a photo of the Samsung Galaxy S20 along with red color variant of the Galaxy Buds+.

  • Updated: February 14, 2020 5:45 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ hands-on video has been leaked online, revealing its new red color variant. Samsung just recently launched its latest Galaxy S20 series as well as Galaxy Buds+. The brand is offering the Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue color options. Now, it seems that Samsung will soon launch the red color variant of the phone too.

An Instagram user with It_formation name has also shared a photo of the phone along with red variant of the Galaxy Buds+. The earphones were launched in three colors, including black, blue, and white. But, Samsung hasn’t yet mentioned about the red color variant of the products. The red color variant is exclusive (for now) to South Korean carrier, KT, Gizmochina reports.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 First Look

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20 debuts as the successor to Galaxy S10 and it features a 6.2-inch display. This Dynamic AMOLED screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 refresh rate. Samsung has not updated the 10-megapixel selfie camera but the punch hole is much smaller. On the back, the Galaxy S20 has a main 12-megapixel camera, a 64-megapixel camera capable of shooting 8K videos. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery and the phone supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 SoC, there is 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for expandable memory. The phone will be available in cosmic grey, cloud blue and cloud pink color.

The successor to Galaxy S10+ takes things to the next level. It comes with a large 6.7-inch that supports 1440p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Like the Galaxy S20, it supports 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 12-megapixel main camera like its smaller sibling. The sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and supports OIS too. There is a second 64-megapixel sensor that acts as a telephoto lens. It supports 3x hybrid zoom and up to 30x Space Zoom. This sensor also has OIS and aperture of f/2.0.

Samsung has also added support for 8K video recording. The ultra-wide-angle camera is a 12-megapixel sensor and the fourth sensor is a DepthVision camera. It comes with either Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset depending on the market. It supports 5G by default and both sub-6GHz and mmWave are supported. We might see 4G variants in India.

The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also an option for models with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. It also supports 15W fast wireless charging. You can also share power between Qi-compatible devices.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 5:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2020 5:45 PM IST

