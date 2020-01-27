Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S20 series next month. The leaks so far already paint a clear picture as to what to expect from the lineup. The Korean company is expected to launch at least three new smartphones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These smartphones are expected to be joined by an updated version of Galaxy Buds. Likely to be called Galaxy Buds+, the new true wireless earbuds will bring significant improvements to sound quality.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-oder offer revealed

Now, tipster Evan Blass has revealed that Galaxy Buds+ will be offered for free to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Blass has the most credible track record of all leaksters right now. So it is highly possible that Galaxy Buds+ will come free with Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. It makes sense since these devices will drop the 3.5mm headphone jack. Blass shared a promo image that confirms the pre-order offer for Samsung‘s next flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Here is what we know

The leaks so far indicate that Galaxy Buds+ won’t be a big upgrade over its predecessor. In fact, it is tipped to feature the same design for the buds and case. However, it is likely to come with aptX support and pack a bigger battery. However, one of the big omission seems to come in the form of active noise cancellation. Apple and Sony have added ANC to their true wireless earbuds and Samsung does not fancy joining the fray.

The Galaxy Buds+ is tipped to house a 85mAh battery that could improve the battery life of earbuds to up to 12 hours. Samsung Galaxy Buds are rated to offer around 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. So, the improved battery life should come as a big change over its predecessor. The Korean company is also tipped to change the call quality with the new version. We will know more about the true wireless earbuds next month.