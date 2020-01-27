comscore Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-order offer revealed ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+
News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will launch alongside the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds on February 11.

  • Published: January 27, 2020 11:55 AM IST
samsung galaxy s20 ultra evan blass

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S20 series next month. The leaks so far already paint a clear picture as to what to expect from the lineup. The Korean company is expected to launch at least three new smartphones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These smartphones are expected to be joined by an updated version of Galaxy Buds. Likely to be called Galaxy Buds+, the new true wireless earbuds will bring significant improvements to sound quality.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-oder offer revealed

samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra, galaxy buds+

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Now, tipster Evan Blass has revealed that Galaxy Buds+ will be offered for free to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Blass has the most credible track record of all leaksters right now. So it is highly possible that Galaxy Buds+ will come free with Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. It makes sense since these devices will drop the 3.5mm headphone jack. Blass shared a promo image that confirms the pre-order offer for Samsung‘s next flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Here is what we know

The leaks so far indicate that Galaxy Buds+ won’t be a big upgrade over its predecessor. In fact, it is tipped to feature the same design for the buds and case. However, it is likely to come with aptX support and pack a bigger battery. However, one of the big omission seems to come in the form of active noise cancellation. Apple and Sony have added ANC to their true wireless earbuds and Samsung does not fancy joining the fray.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds renders leaked ahead of the official launch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds renders leaked ahead of the official launch

The Galaxy Buds+ is tipped to house a 85mAh battery that could improve the battery life of earbuds to up to 12 hours. Samsung Galaxy Buds are rated to offer around 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. So, the improved battery life should come as a big change over its predecessor. The Korean company is also tipped to change the call quality with the new version. We will know more about the true wireless earbuds next month.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 11:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
News
Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

News

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

News

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

Most Popular

Honor 9X review: Full canvas at a low price

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+
Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

News

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render
Honor 9X review: Full canvas at a low price

Review

Honor 9X review: Full canvas at a low price
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold successor may launch with 108MP camera in Q2 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold successor may launch with 108MP camera in Q2 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Microsoft की लापरवाही से खतरे में 25 करोड़ यूजर्स का डाटा

Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover की कीमतों का खुलासा, कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Realme X50 Pro भारत में MWC 2020 के बाद होगा लॉन्च!

वोडाफोन आइडिया ने 649 रुपये वाला iPhone फॉरएवर प्लान किया डिस्कंटीन्यू, जानें दूसरे प्लान

Xiaomi Redmi 8A फोन Android 10 के साथ GeekBench पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
News
Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

News

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action
Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+
Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

News

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report
Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

News

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render