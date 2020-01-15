South Korean smartphone-maker Samsung is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup. Galaxy S20 series is expected to replace the expected Galaxy S11. Almost about a month before the official launch, a number of details about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus have leaked out online. The previously leaked information includes the design, information about camera software, and some information about the details. A new report surfaced online with even more information about the upcoming smartphone lineup. Let’s have a quick look at the new information about the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked information

According to a report from XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20+ will sport 3,200 x 1,440 pixels resolution along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It went on to indicate that all three Galaxy S20 series devices will sport similar display resolution and aspect ratio. This likely means that the Galaxy S20, and event the S20 Ultra will feature a comfortable form factor. In addition, S20 series users will also get an improved ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. This is in contradiction to past reports where rumors hinted that Samsung will switch to an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. However, we are not sure if the company is using the 3D Sonic Max Ultrasonic scanner from Qualcomm.

Moving forward, it looks like Samsung Galaxy S20+ will also come with support for a display panel with 120Hz. The software will allow users to dial the display down to 60Hz for longer battery life. In addition, users can only push the display to 120Hz in FHD+ resolution.

We also got a new hands-on video with the leaked Galaxy S20+ 5G showcasing all the important aspects of the design. Samsung also seems to have removed the 3.5mm audio socket from the smartphone. The leak confirmed that Samsung will add AKG USB Type-C earbuds along with the smartphone. Samsung will also likely include a Super Fast charger inside the box. Further, Samsung Galaxy S20+ will sport 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 4,500mAh battery.