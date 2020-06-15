Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched | BGR India

We saw purple variants of the Samsung Galaxy Buds a few days ago. Later, rumors of a purple phone also started spreading. Now Samsung has launched the purple Galaxy S20 Plus 5G BTS edition. Both the smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy Buds that come with it feature purple accents all over. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A10s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out now

While the new products have been announced, We are still in the reservation phase for the same. The customers who are interested in buying the purple Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G BTS edition are encouraged to leave their information on the site and Samsung will get back to them on June 19 via E-Mail. The phone you buy is the regular Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G itself, however, the extra accessories make all the difference. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to go official in India on June 17: Specifications, expected price and more

The new color is officially called Haze Purple. Further, Samsung has also made tweaks to the UI in the new device, perhaps adding elements like purple accents. There is also a new live wallpaper for users along with a BTS photo card and unique stickers. Samsung is also giving away a free Wireless Charging Pad Slim – BTS edition to charge the phone to those who pre-order the phone. Yes, that too is purple. While there is no official price reveal yet, we can expect the phone to cost a little more than the $1,199 price tag for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at Quad-HD+ (1440×3200 pixels) resolution. It also comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 990 octa-core chipset. The device is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

The phone also includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 10 MP, f/2.2 selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

