Samsung Galaxy S20+ ranks tenth in DxOMark testing

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S20+ has undergone rigorous camera testing at DxOMark's lab, revealing that it has managed to make the list of the top 10 smartphone cameras on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ price in India starts from Rs 77,999 and sports a quad-camera setup. The website has already tested the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, which made it to the sixth place on the top smartphones camera list.

Coming back to the Galaxy S20+ camera, it includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor. In DxOMark testing, the camera performance score came out to be 118, which is on par with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and just three points shy of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets DxOMark ranking

The testing team segmented the score in different aspects, out-of-which the stills department managed to score 127 points. And the video camera segment scored 100 points. It noted that the camera could offer excellent exposure with a wide dynamic range, vivid color, accurate autofocus, and exceptional ultra-wide capabilities.

The review also noted that the Galaxy S20+ in the photography section can produce notable texture in outdoor conditions. Moreover, it has one of the best ultra-wide cameras on the smartphone. Although, it falls short in the low light conditions and fine detail accuracy. DxOMark also stated that the Galaxy S20+ camera performance is identical to the S20 Ultra’s camera testing.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at Quad-HD+ (1440×3200 pixels) resolution. It also comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 990 octa-core chipset. The device is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.