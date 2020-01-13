comscore Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak; showcase quad rear-camera setup and more
News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak; showcase quad rear-camera setup and more

News

The company is likely to launch the upcoming smartphone lineup at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. As per past reports, the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2020.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 10:31 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 leaked

Image credit: XDA Developers

Samsung is actively working on a number of upcoming smartphones. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup along with the much anticipated foldable smartphone with a clamshell design. The company is likely to launch the upcoming smartphone lineup at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. As per past reports, the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2020. As the event approaches, a number of leaks, rumors, and other information have surfaced regarding the unreleased devices. These include live images for the upcoming foldable smartphone, and CAD renders for the Galaxy S20 lineup. According to a recent report, live images for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ have surfaced online.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked renders

As per XDA Developers, the leaked images for the Galaxy S20+ offer a comprehensive look at the design. We can see both the front as well as the back of the smartphone. The images showcase a quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. this setup also includes an LED flash unit along with a microphone hole. In addition, we also get to see the punch hole camera on the front of the smartphone. We also get the volume rocker and the power button on the right side of the smartphone. We could not see a dedicated Bixby button as in the previous Galaxy S10 devices.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Galaxy S20+ seems to come with a 2.5D glass on the front along with extremely small bezels. The report also notes that the punch-hole seems to be smaller than what we have seen on the Note 10. Beyond this, the smartphone is likely to feature a pre-installed screen protector.

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks showing off a clamshell design

Also Read

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks showing off a clamshell design

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was expected to be the top-end of what Samsung would offer this year. However, new information revealed that it will be in the middle of the Galaxy S20 lineup. In addition, we may see something like a “Galaxy S20 Ultra” as the top of the line smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 10:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
News
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

Gaming

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

boAt Stone 200A Review

Review

boAt Stone 200A Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event set to happen on February 11

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event set to happen on February 11
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi की Poco सीरीज नहीं हुई है बंद, कंपनी ने Poco F2 का ट्रेडमार्क किया फाइल

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 15 जनवरी को इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ पहली बार सेल पर आएगा

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन Sanpdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन को Android 10 अपडेट मिली, ऐसे करें फोन को अपडेट

News

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
News
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online
The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3
Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free

News

Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free
WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

News

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list