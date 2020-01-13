Samsung is actively working on a number of upcoming smartphones. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup along with the much anticipated foldable smartphone with a clamshell design. The company is likely to launch the upcoming smartphone lineup at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. As per past reports, the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2020. As the event approaches, a number of leaks, rumors, and other information have surfaced regarding the unreleased devices. These include live images for the upcoming foldable smartphone, and CAD renders for the Galaxy S20 lineup. According to a recent report, live images for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked renders

As per XDA Developers, the leaked images for the Galaxy S20+ offer a comprehensive look at the design. We can see both the front as well as the back of the smartphone. The images showcase a quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. this setup also includes an LED flash unit along with a microphone hole. In addition, we also get to see the punch hole camera on the front of the smartphone. We also get the volume rocker and the power button on the right side of the smartphone. We could not see a dedicated Bixby button as in the previous Galaxy S10 devices.

Galaxy S20+ seems to come with a 2.5D glass on the front along with extremely small bezels. The report also notes that the punch-hole seems to be smaller than what we have seen on the Note 10. Beyond this, the smartphone is likely to feature a pre-installed screen protector.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was expected to be the top-end of what Samsung would offer this year. However, new information revealed that it will be in the middle of the Galaxy S20 lineup. In addition, we may see something like a “Galaxy S20 Ultra” as the top of the line smartphone.