Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India price
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out: Check offers and pre-booking details

The India price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series comes just days after the company started taking pre-registrations for all four devices on the website. Samsung is set to launch the series on March 6, 2020, in the United States.

  • Updated: February 15, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series 4

Photo: Samsung

Samsung India has just revealed the India pricing of its latest flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Taking a look at the pricing details, Samsung shared information about the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. It did not share any pricing information about its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The India price comes just days after the company started taking pre-registrations for all four devices on the Indian website. As previously noted, the company is set to launch the series on March 6, 2020, in the United States. We still have no information about the S20 series availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing details

As per the announcement, Samsung has priced the Galaxy S20 at Rs 66,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung priced the Galaxy S20 Plus for Rs 73,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moving to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 92,999. It is not immediately clear whether Samsung is also offering its top of the line 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in India. It is worth noting that all these variants above will feature 4G LTE connectivity.

The pre-booking for Samsung’s flagship smartphone starts at 12:00PM IST on February 15 and customers will get their device on March 6, 2020. With Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. While Galaxy S20 buyers will have to pay Rs 2,199 for the TWS earbuds. The same price is also applicable for Samsung Care+. There is also data benefits available from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Specifications

Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. Plus and Ultra also supports 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution.

All three variants of the phone will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage on all three variants of the flagship smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2020 10:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 15, 2020 10:45 AM IST

