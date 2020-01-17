Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera sensor details leaked

With a launch right around the corner, the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are being leaked left and right. According to the latest leaks, the S20 series will use sensors by both Sony and Samsung in their phones. The new smartphones will launch on February 11 at Samsung’s Galaxy unpacked event. The event will take place in San Fransisco, USA.

A recently leaked information suggested that the Galaxy S20 series would ditch 60Hz for 120Hz panels. Then we later found leaks that suggested that the 120Hz refresh rate would only support up to FHD content. We also had the camera megapixel count leak for the entire S20 series. The new leak on Sumahoinfo (via GSMArena) hints at the sensors Samsung will use in the S20 phones. With three devices and multiple cameras, the following information could be quite confusing. So let’s break it down into each of the three Galaxy S20 devices.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Samsung Galaxy S20

The regular Galaxy S20 is the base variant of the phone. It will feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main lens. This will be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW zoom lens and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA ultra-wide-angle lens. It will also feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 front camera. There is no ToF sensor on this variant of the series.

Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ is a more powerful and expensive variant of the S20. It will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main lens. This will be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW zoom lens and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there is also a Sony IMX516 ToF sensor. The ‘plus’ model will also feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 front camera.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or S20U is the most powerful version of the series and will feature the best specifications. It will feature a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM1 main sensor. This will be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 zoom lens and a 44-megapixel Samsung S5KGH1 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a Sony IMX518 ToF sensor on the Ultra variant too. On the front side, it will also feature the same 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 lens used by the other phones.