Galaxy S20 series India Price becomes cheaper by Rs 15,000 prior to Samsung Galaxy S21 launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop: Samsung has slashed the prices of the Galaxy S20 series for its offline channels ahead of the Galaxy S21 series launch. The prices drop by up to Rs 15,000.

One of the excitements surrounding a new flagship Samsung Galaxy product launch is massive price cuts for the outgoing models. As the tech world prepares to get its hand on the Galaxy S21, Samsung is reportedly slashing the prices of the S20 series via its offline retail channels. Based on some reports, Samsung has a price drop on its 2020 flagship S series phones by up to Rs 15,000. The new prices are only valid in the offline channels, but the online prices are yet to change. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: Expectations on Indian pricing, specifications

An earlier report from 91Mobiles clarifies that Samsung has slashed the prices of the Galaxy S20 series phones for its offline fronts. The base Galaxy S21 price dropped to Rs 49,999, which makes it comparable with the iPhone 11’s price. This also hints at much higher starting prices for the Galaxy S21 series. Leaks have so far suggested a starting price of close to Rs 76,000 for the base variant of the Galaxy S21. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch on Jan 14: How to watch live stream in India and more

Updated Galaxy S20 series India prices

Based on the report, Samsung has reduced the India price of the Galaxy S21 considerably. The standard Galaxy S21 is now said to start at a price of Rs 49,999. This price stands for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a reduction in prices too, starting at Rs 56,999. However, the Flipkart sale season late last year dropped the prices down to Rs 49,999, which is the same as the current MRP of the Galaxy S20. The headline-grabbing Galaxy S20 Ultra from last year is now selling at a price of Rs 76,999. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

That said, Samsung is said to carry on with these reduced prices for the Galaxy S20 series until the end of January. Post that, it depends on whether Samsung wants to continue with the reduced prices or adjust it on the basis of the India pricing of the Galaxy S21 series. Based on past market trends, Samsung could adjust the prices to tackle the iPhone 11 in India, the latter starting at a price of Rs 51,999.

But should you buy the Galaxy S20 series?

The Galaxy S20 series was renowned for offering inferior raw performance when compared to the US version with the Snapdragon 865 chip. The Exynos version that sells in India isn’t the fastest phone around from 2020. In fact, most of you will be better off with Snapdragon 865-powered phones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, and others. The S20 series stands out with its 120Hz Quad HD AMOLED display and a premium design.

  Published Date: January 14, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 14, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Best Sellers