Even with about three weeks to go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launch, we still have leaks coming in. The latest leaks by tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice pretty much reveal the complete specification sheet for the phone. The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G and S20 Ultra 5G have been revealed.

A few elements are found in all three phones. These include the 120Hz refresh rate display, an Exynos 990 SoC and 128GB internal storage on the lowest variants. There is also IP68 water resistance and Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The leaked information, however, reveals no details on how much RAM will be available on each of the models. Here are the features for each of the phones, broken down.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features a 120Hz punch-hole AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. There is a 6.2-inch 20:9 3200×1440 pixels display. Further, the dimensions of the entire phone are 152x68x7.9mm and the phone weighs 164 grams. Powered by the Exynos 990, there is 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via an SD card to up to 1TB.

The phone features a 12-megapixel main camera lens along with a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The camera setup will have 3x optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. There is support for up to 8K at 30fps. The smartphone also features a 10-megapixel front camera that can shoot 4K at up to 60fps. The phone also features a 4,000mAh battery and IP68 water-resistance. It runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G also features a 120Hz punch-hole AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Here, there is a 6.7-inch 20:9 3200×1440 pixels display. Further, the dimensions of the entire phone are 162x74x7.8mm and the phone weighs 188 grams. Powered by the Exynos 990, there is 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via an SD card to up to 1TB.

The phone features a 12-megapixel main camera lens along with a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The camera setup will have 3x optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. There is support for up to 8K at 30fps. Additionally, there is also a ToF sensor on the back of the phone. The smartphone also features a 10-megapixel front camera that can shoot 4K at up to 60fps. The phone also features a 4,500mAh battery and IP68 water-resistance. It runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Exclusive: Full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series are here! Some interesting details: Exynos 990 for all three phones in European and Asian Markets. 40MP (?!) Front Camera for S20 Ultra! Checkout the image!

LINK(Please add link in credits): https://t.co/az6WmSkNK7 pic.twitter.com/XsDfaINkbE — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G also features a 120Hz punch-hole AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Here, there is a 6.9-inch 20:9 3200×1440 pixels display. Further, the dimensions of the entire phone are 167x76x8.8mm and the phone weighs 221 grams. Powered by the Exynos 990, there is either 128GB or 512GB internal storage that can be expanded via an SD card to up to 1TB.

The phone features a 108-megapixel main camera lens along with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The camera setup will have 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. There is support for up to 8K at 30fps. Additionally, there is also a ToF sensor on the back of the phone. The smartphone also features a 40-megapixel wide front camera that can shoot 4K at up to 60fps. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery and IP68 water-resistance. It runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Note that the leaked details mentioned above are for the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 series. While the leaked information seems pretty convincing, it still might not be. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series launches on February 11 in San Francisco, USA at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.