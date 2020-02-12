Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy S series phones as well as the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the new devices are up for pre-registration in India. Interested customers can also pre-register for the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The pre-registration page for the latest Samsung phones is live on Samsung’s official website.

Customers can register for the devices by just entering their names, email address, mobile number, and a few other details. The Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6th in the US, so you can expect its release in India to be around that time as well.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Samsung Galaxy S20 price

Samsung is soon expected to unveil the India pricing details of the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 72,000). The Samsung Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of $1,199 (approx Rs 85,000). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is listed with a price label of $1,380 (approx Rs 98,500). Do note that, these prices are for the 5G versions of the phones.

Samsung might launch 4G versions of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. So, the prices of the new Galaxy phones are expected to be lower compared to the 5G versions. The Galaxy Z Flip LTE listing on the Samsung India website also suggests that the 4G version will be available in India. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra devices differ from each other in terms of camera and display size.

Features Samsung Samsung Galaxy S20 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android 10 Display 6.9 inches, the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen-1440 X 3200 Internal Memory 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage Rear Camera 108MP primary camera Front Camera 40MP Battery 5,000mAh