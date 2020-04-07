comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 series new update improves camera | BGR India
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets another update to improve camera performance
Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets another update to improve camera performance

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series new update also brings the April security patch and a few other features.

  Published: April 7, 2020 2:07 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series 4

Photo: Samsung

Samsung recently issued another new update for its flagship S20 series. The update comes for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. However, it still is available only in China for now. The update will also include the April Security patch along with some camera improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series had recently got an update in March 2020 that was aimed at fixing the autofocus issues and other bugs that many users were facing.

The new update also improves HDR, focusing and also fine-tunes the transition animations. The new TD1 firmware will succeed the TCT update from four days ago. Below are a couple of screenshots from the update with its changelog. However, since updates come out in phases, it might be a while before your Galaxy S20 series device gets this patch.

Samsung has released numerous updates for its S20 series so far. The updates have mainly revolved around fixing key camera elements including the unstable autofocus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

S20 Ultra Camera specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the brand’s most powerful smartphone yet. It is a huge step-up over the regular Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone comes with an updated camera setup and offers improved specifications as well. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the third device in this lineup and it’s a behemoth. The big highlight is the camera department, which is entirely different from the ones seen on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. The main camera is a 108-megapixel sensor that uses a 9-in-1 pixel binning.

It means the camera can capture 12-megapixel photos with an equivalent of 2.4-micron pixels. This sensor also supports optical image stabilization and has f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that uses a periscope lens like Huawei P30 Pro. This supports 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel shots and supports 10x hybrid zoom and up to 100x Space Zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a DepthVision sensor. Samsung also lets you shoot with all the sensors at once using Single Take mode. This uses onboard AI to recommend the best shot to keep.

  Published Date: April 7, 2020 2:07 PM IST

