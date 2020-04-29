comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

The latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Series software update brings the May 2020 security patch. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: April 29, 2020 6:53 PM IST
Samsung has rolled out yet another software update for the Galaxy S20 series. These include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is reportedly the third update in the month of April. The latest update only adds the May 2020 security patch and nothing else, as per a fresh report. Samsung has pushed this software update in European countries.

The South Korean giant is also expected to roll out the same update for other markets as well. SamMobile reported that the update is being released for LTE and 5G models. It bumps up the software version to G98xxXXS2ATD5. The update might also include stability improvements, bug fixes, and other improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series can check for the update in their phone’s setting section. To check the software update, one just needs to head over to Settings > Software update. Besides, Samsung just recently rolled out an update for its premium Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. As part of the update, the company is rolling out the April 2020 Android security patch to users in Europe.

It comes with firmware version F700FXXU1ATD6. Beyond the latest Android security patch, the update also brings improvements to the Flex Mode in the camera app. Inspecting the changes, users can now use “more dramatic angles” by shifting the viewfinder preview on the bottom half of the screen. Before the update, the viewfinder was located on the top half of the screen along with controls at the bottom. The new update does not remove the old behavior. However, it does provide a quick and easy way to change the orientation. According to the report, users can simply double tap on the preview box to switch the position.

  Published Date: April 29, 2020 6:53 PM IST

