Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event in February. The Galaxy S20 series includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Korean company is known for introducing special edition models for its Galaxy flagships. The Galaxy S20 is no different. Samsung recently launched 2020 Olympic Games edition of its S20 series that consumers can purchase. Now, it has added a new option in the form Iron Man Edition of Galaxy S20 5G series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Iron Man Edition: Price, Features

Samsung has launched Iron Man Edition of the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. These devices seem to be offered primarily in the Chinese smartphone market. All the three devices come in a red color box and feature Tony Stark’s signature on it. The word “Stark” is written on it. These special edition models also pack custom case and custom earbuds. Along with these cool accessories, the Galaxy S20 series also includes a ring, which looks similar to the arc reactor seen on Iron Man’s suit.

This limited edition model will go on sale via JD.com. The Galaxy S20 Iron Man Edition will be available for RMB 6,999 (around Rs 75,000) for 12GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Iron Man Edition with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage will go on sale for RMB 7,999 (around Rs 85,750). The Galaxy S20 Ultra Iron Man Edition is available in two storage models. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for RMB 9,999 (around Rs 1,07,200).

The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by RMB 12,999 (around Rs 1,39,350). These devices bring only cosmetic change to the smartphones. In terms of specifications, they are still identical to the standard models. If you are a Marvel fan and planning to buy the Galaxy S20 series then these models should be on your wishlist. Otherwise, you should get the standard models and save some penny along the way.