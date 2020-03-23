comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series now comes in Iron Man Edition with custom accessories: Here is what comes in the box
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series now comes in Iron Man Edition with custom accessories: Here is what comes in the box

News

Samsung had recently launched the 2020 Olympic Edition of the Galaxy S20 series as well. Now, it is adding Iron Man Edition to that mix.

  • Published: March 23, 2020 3:57 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Iron Man Edition (1)

Photo: Weibo

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event in February. The Galaxy S20 series includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Korean company is known for introducing special edition models for its Galaxy flagships. The Galaxy S20 is no different. Samsung recently launched 2020 Olympic Games edition of its S20 series that consumers can purchase. Now, it has added a new option in the form Iron Man Edition of Galaxy S20 5G series.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy S20 Iron Man Edition: Price, Features

Samsung has launched Iron Man Edition of the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. These devices seem to be offered primarily in the Chinese smartphone market. All the three devices come in a red color box and feature Tony Stark’s signature on it. The word “Stark” is written on it. These special edition models also pack custom case and custom earbuds. Along with these cool accessories, the Galaxy S20 series also includes a ring, which looks similar to the arc reactor seen on Iron Man’s suit.

This limited edition model will go on sale via JD.com. The Galaxy S20 Iron Man Edition will be available for RMB 6,999 (around Rs 75,000) for 12GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Iron Man Edition with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage will go on sale for RMB 7,999 (around Rs 85,750). The Galaxy S20 Ultra Iron Man Edition is available in two storage models. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for RMB 9,999 (around Rs 1,07,200).

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by RMB 12,999 (around Rs 1,39,350). These devices bring only cosmetic change to the smartphones. In terms of specifications, they are still identical to the standard models. If you are a Marvel fan and planning to buy the Galaxy S20 series then these models should be on your wishlist. Otherwise, you should get the standard models and save some penny along the way.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 3:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
News
Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
Coronavirus: Conan O'Brien to film at home using iPhone

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Conan O'Brien to film at home using iPhone

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

News

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

News

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China
Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch imminent: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch imminent: Report
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ get limited period cashback offer

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ get limited period cashback offer
Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL और Jio के बाद अब इस कंपनी ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Leaks : हटकर है हुवावे का ये अपकमिंग फोन, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं खूबियां

मात्र दो हफ्तों में इस गेम के प्लेयर्स की संख्या हुई 3 करोड़ के पार, ऐसा क्या है खास

Coronavirus: लॉकडाउन के चलते Ola और Uber दिल्ली में 31 मार्च तक अपनी सेवाएं बंद की

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई मोटोरोला के इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

News

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
News
Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China
ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

News

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs
Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

News

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming
PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Gaming

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode