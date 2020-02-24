Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

Samsung has launched it’s newest flagship Galaxy S20 series of smartphones earlier this month. The Galaxy S20 series of smartphones are now available in India for pre-booking and will be going on sale on March 6. The Galaxy S20 series smartphones were launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy S20 series of smartphones include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 debuts as the successor to Galaxy S10 and it features a 6.2-inch display. This Dynamic AMOLED screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 refresh rate. Samsung has not updated the 10-megapixel selfie camera but the punch hole is much smaller. On the back, the Galaxy S20 has a main 12-megapixel camera, a 64-megapixel camera capable of shooting 8K videos. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing details

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S20 at Rs 66,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is available for Rs 73,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moving to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 92,999. It is worth noting that all these variants above will feature 4G LTE connectivity.

The pre-booking for Samsung’s flagship smartphone started at 12:00PM IST on February 15 and customers will get their device on March 6, 2020. With Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. While Galaxy S20 buyers will have to pay Rs 2,199 for the TWS earbuds. The same price is also applicable for Samsung Care+. There is also data benefits available from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Specifications

Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. Plus and Ultra also supports 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution.

All three variants of the phone will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage on all three variants of the flagship smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.