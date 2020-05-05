Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher

Samsung has just launched a bunch of new offers and vouchers for customers who had pre-booked Samsung Galaxy S20 series devices. The limited period E-voucher is worth Rs 4,000 and can be used to purchase other Samsung Galaxy products from the brand’s website. The voucher is available to customers who pre-booked their Galaxy S20 series devices and purchased and activated them between May 4 and May 20. The voucher is available to customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates: All you need to know

Moreover, there are many more offers that pre-booked customers of the S20 series can avail until June 15, 2020. The following are the available offers. Upgrade offer/HDFC Cashback: Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. Alternatively, they can avail a cashback of Rs 6000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets DxOMark score of 105, falls just behind the iPhone XS Max

Galaxy Buds+ offer

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11990 at Rs 1999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 gets another price cut in India; now competes with Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6

Other offers on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth INR 3999 at INR 1999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15. There is also a double data offer for all S20 series pre-booked users. This offer gives double data benefits to Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone users. Further, a YouTube Premium subscription offer is also present. This grants pre-booked buyers of Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra a four-month free subscription to YouTube Premium.