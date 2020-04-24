Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

Samsung has announced that it is extending Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers till June 15, 2020. It is not that you can pre-book the device, in fact, it means that consumers who pre-booked the phone in India during the offer period, but have been unable to redeem the offers due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. They can now collect and activate their smartphone till May 20, which was previously April 30, 2020. Also Read - Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; becomes first TV brand to integrate the service

These customers with Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can activate their devices on or before May 20, and Samsung will allow them to redeem the below offers until June 15. Also Read - Best Samsung Phone Under 10000 : दस हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: Pre-booking offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 series includes three smartphones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. As part of a pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S20 series customers up to Rs 10,000 off on Galaxy Buds+ and up to Rs 5,000 additional value in exchange of their current phone. The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11,990 at Rs 1,999, while the Galaxy S20 customers will be able to get these for Rs 2,999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth on DxOMark; falls short of Huawei P40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Samsung Care+ offer:

The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 at Rs 1,999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Double Data and YouTube Premium offer:

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone to provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers. All three Galaxy S20 series phone customers will get 4-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999 respectively. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, is available for Rs 92,999.

Story Timeline