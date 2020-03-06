Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking page went live on February 15. Those who pre-booked the device will start receiving the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone starting today. Those who are currently planning to buy one of the Galaxy S20 series phones can still pre-book the device via the Amazon India website. One can also pre-book the new Samsung flagships via offline stores. Do note that the pre-booking window will close today, so you need to hurry up.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series comes with a starting price of Rs 66,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a price label of Rs 73,999, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999 in India. Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Those planning to purchase the Galaxy S20 can buy the earbuds at Rs 2,999. One can also avail Samsung’s Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) at just Rs 1,999 against the original price of Rs 3,999.

Specifications

Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. Plus and Ultra also supports 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution.

All three variants of the phone will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage on all three variants of the flagship smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.