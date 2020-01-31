comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6
Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6, reveals official website

To remind you, the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event is set for February 11, and Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series, although the name is still not official.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 2:19 PM IST
samsung galaxy s20 ultra evan blass

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy S20 series from March 6 in the United States. The South Korean company has started taking consumer interest registration the US official website. The page reveals the shipping date of ‘the next Galaxy’ as the March 6. People who’ve registered in the US will get an email for completing the pre-order.

To remind you, the ‘Galaxy Unpacked‘ event is set for February 11, and Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series, although the name is still not official. We are expecting the pre-orders to begin soon after the unveiling on February 11. Rumor mill suggests that the company will bring three Samsung Galaxy S series flagship this time around – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It is also anticipated that Samsung might unveil its second foldable phone called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the same event as well. That said, the official launch and release of the Galaxy Z Flip is expected later in 2020.

Last time around, XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach also claimed the same release date for the S20 series. It was tipped that the latest Galaxy S20 series will go on sale from March 6. The cited source also asserted that the Galaxy S20 Ultra could come with a price label of $1300, which is converts to around Rs 92,700 in India.

Tipster Evan Blass has already revealed that Galaxy Buds+ will be offered for free to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Blass has the most credible track record of all leaksters right now. So it is highly possible that the offer will exist during the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders. Blass shared a promo image that confirms the pre-order offer for Samsung‘s next flagship smartphones.

