Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales lower than Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is a huge leap over Galaxy S10 series in terms of hardware. However, that bump in hardware may not result in huge sales. A new report suggests that Galaxy S20 may sell less than the Galaxy S10 series. The sale is reportedly affected by the widespread outbreak of the novel Coronavirus. The decline in sales of Galaxy S20 series has reportedly reduced subsidies for telecom companies as well.

According to industry sources, Samsung‘s flagship smartphones will have sold less than its predecessor in March this year. The report citing the piling inventory was published on March 17. “Samsung has also radically cut its demand for the S20 parts,” said another market watcher. The Korean company usually “adjusts its strategy after monitoring sales for the first three months since the launch.”

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales are not that great

Samsung Galaxy S10 sold pretty well last year during the first initial months. However, the sales started to taper from the second quarter. In the case of Galaxy S20 series, the sales did not even gain strength during the first quarter of this year. The Korean company, according to Korean media report, expected Galaxy S20+ was expected to sell the most. However, this estimation was reported off the mark. In fact, the company received the most pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

“Pre-orders for the S20 Ultra rose to over 50 percent of the total volume,” said another market watcher.

The report further notes that the Ultra gained popularity and forced Samsung to order more camera modules for the smartphone. According to one source closer to the matter, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has gained more popularity among consumers. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a radically different smartphone that also features a new 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Last year, Samsung had projected higher sales for the Galaxy S10 but ended up selling more units of the Galaxy S10+.

Samsung has a tough challenge ahead for its smartphone business. The Galaxy S20 series is affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and will soon have new challenges. It will face challenges from Oppo Find X2 series and Huawei P40 series launching next week. There is also a looming threat of the OnePlus 8 Pro being better than the Galaxy S20 series and being available at a cheaper price point.