Samsung Galaxy S20 series tipped to support 120Hz only at FHD resolution

A new rumor from a trustworthy leaker suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 might support 120Hz refresh rate only up to FHD content.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 12:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11 leak

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is just a few weeks away. With the February 11 Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, there is not much left to the imagination. The entire Galaxy S20 series has been heavily leaked and rumors are beginning to solidify. We already know that there will be three editions of the Galaxy S20. These are the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, a 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung is also reported to ditch the 60Hz screens on their flagships in favour of 120Hz displays. However, a new tweet by trustworthy Twitter leaker Ice Universe has put an interesting take on the matter. The tweet states that Samsung will cap 120Hz support at FHD resolution. So, you won’t be able to have 120Hz or even 90Hz on QHD+ content. The refresh rate on QHD+ content will drop straight back to 60Hz.

This leaves users of the Galaxy S20 series with only the following options. Either view FHD at 60Hz, FHD at 120Hz or QHD+ at 60Hz. Samsung has placed the refresh rate capping most probably to prevent the battery from taking a serious hit. Having 120Hz enabled on QHD+ resolution would take a tremendous toll on the battery of the phone.

The Tweet is out there but may not be necessarily true. We will have to wait and see if the refresh rate cap exists when the phones are launched at the Galaxy unpacked event on February 11.

Galaxy S20 series expected specifications

We are pretty sure some leaked features of the Galaxy S20 will make it to the final unit. Following are some of those leaked features. All Galaxy S20 models are rumoured to feature 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard. The phones will either be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9830 chipset or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. This will depend on the region the phone is being sold in.

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ are also expected to feature 12-megapixel main cameras, aided by 64-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lenses. The Galaxy S20 Ultra meanwhile, will likely feature a 108-megapixel main lens along with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-lens and a ToF sensor too.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 12:34 PM IST

