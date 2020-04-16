comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra faces new green tint issue | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos 990 variants face a new green tint issue
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos 990 variants face a new green tint issue

The new issue displays a green tint on the display on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra variants that have the Exynos 990 processor.

  Published: April 16, 2020 8:45 AM IST
Galaxy S20 Ultra launch main

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the latest in Samsung’s line of majestic flagships. Despite throwing the biggest numbers out there in terms of specifications, The Galaxy S20 Ultra is not free from its own set of problems. We had a camera focussing issue last month that bothered many users. Now a new bug has been discovered on the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications compared

The new bug has the display showing a green tint on the display under specific scenarios. It is likely that the new bug came after the latest update for the phone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra green tint bug can be fixed by a simple restart. However, even after that, it can sometimes come back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets another update to improve camera performance

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra support threads are filled with users who are trying to figure out what exactly is causing the green tint. Most users report that the issue arises after using the high-refresh-rate mode. As per GSMArena, users also reported that the issue was also visible only in certain apps. This included Samsung Pay, Camera, Calculator, Snapchat, Telegram, PUBG Mobile and even Google Chrome. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series: How to easily enable 96Hz refresh rate on your phone

The green tints have reportedly shown up when the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra switches from 120Hz/96Hz to 60Hz while in apps that do not support it. This might happen in cases where the phone’s physical conditions like the temperature are getting high. As a result, the phone tones down the refresh rate. The tint is also reportedly visible only under 30 percent brightness. To add salt to the wound, the issue is likely only present on the Exynos 990 variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets another update to improve camera performance

Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets another update to improve camera performance

It was recently discovered through the community that the Exynos variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were lacking in performance and thermal management compared to the much superior Snapdragon variant. This ticked of many users of the phone, who had paid about the same price for the phone and ended up with an Exynos variant. The new green tint isn’t a dealbreaker for these users. However, it does put a thought considering there are petitions asking Samsung to get rid of the Exynos lineup. This issue only makes matters worse for these users.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 8:45 AM IST

