The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has one of the highest resolution camera setups out there right now. With Samsung’s software, the camera is also pretty feature-packed. However, the camera quality on the smartphone was not up to the mark for Samsung. The brand has now released its first software update for the S20 Ultra that improves on the phone’s camera quality.

The new update is currently rolling out in Samsung’s home country South Korea. Apart from improving camera quality, the new update also improves the performance of the auto-flash feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update also brings in the March Android security patch. The 418Mb update is indeed an update from the future. Samsung has pulled off something like this in the past as well.

Here’s the good news though. Most of the world besides South Korea will start getting the S20 Ultra by next month. It is possible that the update will see a global release by then. If this happens, it is possible that the update will already be ready to download and install when you get your phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

Apart from the optics, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/ Exynos 990 SoC. This is coupled with 12GB or 16GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging at 9W. The phone has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen and even puts in stereo speakers.