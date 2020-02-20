comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

News

Samsung's expertise in building top-of-the-line AMOLED panels shines once again as the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets top honors.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 1:28 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series 3

Photo: Samsung

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its much-anticipated Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones at an event in San Francisco. The three, as expected, come with top-of-the-line hardware and enhanced camera performance. Talking about the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which had everything leaked, weeks before its launch, sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, with HDR10+ support and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Related Stories


As good as it sounds, DisplayMate believes it’s the best out there. The company, which extensively tests displays on electronic devices like smartphones and TVs, has conferred the ‘Best Smartphone Display’ award to Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED panel. In its findings, DisplayMate noted that Galaxy S20 Ultra display produces an absolute Color Accuracy, which is visually indistinguishable from perfect. It also features a 3K resolution screen, which sets 12 new records in DisplayMate’s tests.

Additionally, not only does the Galaxy S20 Ultra have the largest color gamut and screen contrast. But it also has the highest brightness levels of any phone. The brightness goes up to 1,342 nits, which is about 11 percent brighter than the Galaxy S10 series.

According to DisplayMate, Samsung has improved the display on multiple quality parameters including contrast ratio in ambient lighting. There is also change in peak luminance due to implementation of lowest screen reflectance. Overall, these changes lead to Galaxy S20 Ultra display setting new record in DisplayMate’s tests.

Samsung Galaxy S20-series display features

Both the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra have similar displays with differences mostly coming in size. The Galaxy S10+ has a 1440p resolution panel measuring 6.7-inches while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen. Samsung also announced at the launch event that the Galaxy S20-series display has support for HDR10+. Making it an ideal device for 4K HDR content from the likes of Netflix’s HDR10 shows and movies.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

News

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

News

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India; details

News

HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India; details

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen
Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20

News

Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20

हिंदी समाचार

अब फ्लाइट में भी मिलेगा इंटरनेट, टाटा की इस कंपनी ने भारत में शुरू की सेवा

Mi Electric Toothbrush हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और बेहतरीन फीचर

स्पॉट हुआ Nubia Red Magic 5G का 8 जीबी रैम और 12 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट

भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रहे पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन iQoo 3 की प्राइसिंग का खुलासा, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Honor 9X न्यू Emerald Green कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles
News
Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

News

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India
Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

News

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO