Earlier this month, Samsung launched its much-anticipated Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones at an event in San Francisco. The three, as expected, come with top-of-the-line hardware and enhanced camera performance. Talking about the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which had everything leaked, weeks before its launch, sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, with HDR10+ support and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

As good as it sounds, DisplayMate believes it’s the best out there. The company, which extensively tests displays on electronic devices like smartphones and TVs, has conferred the ‘Best Smartphone Display’ award to Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED panel. In its findings, DisplayMate noted that Galaxy S20 Ultra display produces an absolute Color Accuracy, which is visually indistinguishable from perfect. It also features a 3K resolution screen, which sets 12 new records in DisplayMate’s tests.

Additionally, not only does the Galaxy S20 Ultra have the largest color gamut and screen contrast. But it also has the highest brightness levels of any phone. The brightness goes up to 1,342 nits, which is about 11 percent brighter than the Galaxy S10 series.

According to DisplayMate, Samsung has improved the display on multiple quality parameters including contrast ratio in ambient lighting. There is also change in peak luminance due to implementation of lowest screen reflectance. Overall, these changes lead to Galaxy S20 Ultra display setting new record in DisplayMate’s tests.

Samsung Galaxy S20-series display features

Both the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra have similar displays with differences mostly coming in size. The Galaxy S10+ has a 1440p resolution panel measuring 6.7-inches while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen. Samsung also announced at the launch event that the Galaxy S20-series display has support for HDR10+. Making it an ideal device for 4K HDR content from the likes of Netflix’s HDR10 shows and movies.