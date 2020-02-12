comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: Check price, specs| BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch: 120Hz display, 108-megapixel camera, 5G support and more

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most specced out smartphone yet from the company. It has a 108-megapixel camera and 48-megapixel periscope camera.

  Published: February 12, 2020 2:13 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most powerful smartphone yet. The Korean company is literally demonstrating its might with the new smartphone. It is a huge step-up over regular Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone comes with an updated camera setup and offers improved specifications as well. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the third device in this lineup and it’s a behemoth. The big highlight is the camera department, which is entirely different from the ones seen on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. The main camera is an 108-megapixel sensor that uses a 9-in-1 pixel binning.

It means this camera can capture 12-megapixel photos with the equivalent of 2.4 micron pixels. This sensor also supports optical image stabilization and has f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that uses a periscope lens like Huawei P30 Pro. This supports 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel shots and supports 10x hybrid zoom and up to 100x Space Zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a DepthVision sensor. Samsung also lets you shoot with all the sensors at once using Single Take mode. This uses onboard AI to recommend the best shot to keep.

At the front, there is a 40-megapixel selfie camera, which is an upgrade from 10-megapixel unit seen on the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is equipped with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and HDR10+ certification. It also features 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sensing rate. There is also an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath the display. Other specifications include up to 16GB of RAM, which is a first for any smartphone. You also get 512GB of storage. It is available for pre-order starting today and will ship in early March.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1,399 for the base model. It comes with 128GB of storage. The top tier model will set you back by $1,699. They will ship with a free pair of newly launched Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey variants. It is also expected to be available in India as a 4G only model. With Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung has literally shown its ability to disrupt the smartphone market.

  Published Date: February 12, 2020 2:13 AM IST

BGR India Giveaway

