Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may come with 16GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is apparently expected to feature 16GB RAM, positioning it as the industry standard for 5G.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 6:49 PM IST
Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S20 series smartphones at its unpacked event today in San Francisco. And one of the variants is apparently expected to feature 16GB RAM, positioning it as the industry standard for 5G, which will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to come with a 108MP main, 40MP front-facing, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom paired with a possible 100x digital zoom, providing for powerful hybrid functionality.

“High-definition live video, high-end cloud gaming and XR are important use cases in the early 5G era and Samsung’s 16GB of high RAM capacity is considered as a preparation to provide a good user experience for these 5G applications,” Sujeong Lim, research analyst at Counterpoint Research said in a statement recently. In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen. While the Galaxy S20+ will sport a 6.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen. Additionally, at the very same event the company is expected to launch its another foldable device Galaxy Fold.

Ice Universe had also shared the images of upcoming fold 2. The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. The device is expected to house two cameras on the back. That along with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. Additionally, the smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

These smartphones are expected to be joined by an updated version of Galaxy Buds. Evan Blass has revealed that Galaxy Buds+ will be offered on pre-orders of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

