Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra official-looking renders surface
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra official-looking leaks confirm design rumors, reveal new colors

News

The new renders also show the Samsung Galaxy S20 in blue, Galaxy S20 Plus in grey and S20 Ultra in both black and grey. However, all three phones will be avaialble in the three colors at launch.

  Published: January 24, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Galaxy S20 Ultra

After numerous leaks, rumors and even a few live images centred on the upcoming Galaxy S20 series, we now have our first look at what apparently is an official render of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new renders show the upcoming phone in three different colors. The smartphone is the high-end, most-expensive version of the S20 series The phone is set to launch along with the S20 and S20 Plus at the Samsung Galaxy unpacked event on February 11.

The renders come surfaced on 91Mobiles thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal. The renders reveal that the smartphones will feature a periscope camera with 100x zoom. The leak also reveals the likely price of the phone. Below are the leaks, classified by the three models.

The renders show the Galaxy S20 ultra will feature a 2.5D glass instead of the curved 3D glass. The volume rockers and power button are back on the right side. The left side of the phone goes clean. There is a large camera protrusion on the back of the device. The rear side of the phone shows four camera sensors. One of these is the ‘’Space Zoom’ periscope lens.

We also know that all three phones in the series will launch in three color variants. These are Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey and Cloud blue. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be priced starting at 1,349 Euros (about Rs 106,000). This will be the base variant of the device. We still do not know how much storage will be provided in the base variant. The highest variant of the phone with 512GB storage is set at 1,549 Euros (about Rs 122,000). Another leak reveals the Galaxy S20 in a blue color and the Galaxy S20 Plus in a grey color.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive version of the series. The smartphone features a 6.9-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display, with 1440×3200 pixels resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate screen also has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 or the Exynos 990 depending on your region. The phone will have up to 16GB RAM. The highest storage variant has 512GB internal memory. The S20 Ultra also supports a micro-USB slot for up to another 1TB of storage.

The S20 Ultra will most likely feature a 108-megapixel main camera. This will be accompanied by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 3D ToF sensor and a periscope lens with 10x optical and up to 100x digital zoom. On the front, the phone will feature a single 40-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will also run on a big 5,000mAh battery. The phone will have Samsung’s One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 10:17 AM IST

