Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth on DxOMark
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth on DxOMark; falls short of Huawei P40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 108-megapixel main camera and 100x Space Zoom fallen short on DxOMark rating. Here is why.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 4:01 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most ambitious smartphone yet from the Korean smartphone maker. It is also the one designed to show Samsung’s ability to push the boundary in the camera department. As a proof of concept, Samsung equipped Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. Now, that sensor and support for 100x Space Zoom should mean Galaxy S20 Ultra tops the DxOMark ranking. However, the final results show that the camera falls short. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update pulled down due to green tint issue

On DxOMark, the Galaxy S20 Ultra managed a score of 122, which is high but falls short of other devices. Huawei P40 Pro tops the list with a camera score of 128. In fact, Oppo Find X2 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro have better cameras than Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to DxOMark rankings. The delay in this review could mean that DxOMark had a chance to test all the camera improvements made in the form of software updates but it has failed to impress the independent lab. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos 990 variants face a new green tint issue

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra falls short on DxOMark

The sub-score posted by DxOMark shows that Galaxy S20 Ultra is let down by its video performance more than anything else. It has an excellent photo sub-score of 132 but its video sub-score of 102 is disappointing. The overall score of 122 puts the smartphone at joint sixth place alongside the Honor V30 Pro. The reviewers praised the Galaxy S20 Ultra for its lively colors and wide dynamic range. They also think this one has the best noise color in the industry. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications compared

The ultrawide camera has also been called class-leading by DxOMark. This is a testament to Samsung’s ambition to build more high-resolution sensors. It is already planning a 600-megapixel image sensor next. However, it was held by the slower autofocus performance in low-light. This has been the biggest complaint for Galaxy S20 Ultra since it became available. The reviewers also note that dynamic range is not as good as that of the Huawei P40 Pro.

Samsung plans a 600-megapixel image sensor to rival human eye

Samsung plans a 600-megapixel image sensor to rival human eye

They also believe that it falls behind Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro when it comes to sharpness. The DxOMark review team also found some artifacts in some of the zoom shots. When it comes to video, they like the vivid and pleasant color outdoors but also low detail in low light. They also dislike motion effects in indoor videos. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a solid case for use of a 108-megapixel sensor on a flagship smartphone but Samsung has left room for improvement.

  Published Date: April 22, 2020 4:01 PM IST

