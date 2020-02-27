Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera issues spotted

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was handed out to a bunch of reviewers across the globe. Many of these found issues on the camera, including slow auto-focussing. Another issue observed was heavy image processing in certain situations and excessive smoothening of skin tones in pictures.

According to a report by The Verge, Samsung has confirmed that it already is working on an update to improve the Galaxy S20’s camera. The brand, however, doesn’t yet acknowledge any problems in particular. Samsung has also not yet confirmed when these fixes will be available.

In a statement to the publication, Samsung mentioned that “the Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system”. The company adds that “we are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”

The Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras saw complaints from publications including PC Mag and Input. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra recently did get its first update in the home country South Korea. The update brings the March security patch before the month even begins. But mainly, the update improves a lot of the camera issues like the auto-flash feature. It remains to be seen if this is the update that will fix the other issues on S20 Ultras everywhere or if the company will follow up with a separate update for these problems.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

Apart from the optics, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/ Exynos 990 SoC. This is coupled with 12GB or 16GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging at 9W. The phone has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen and even puts in stereo speakers.