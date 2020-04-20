comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra bug-ridden update taken down | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update pulled down due to green tint issue

The latest update saw many users facing green tints on their displays when switching to a higher refresh-rate.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 8:45 AM IST
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received a number of updates in not a lot of time since its release. A few of them were camera fixes. The last update to come to the series, was, however, filled with issues. This included a green tint that appeared on the display when using higher refresh rates. On the Samsung Galaxy Ultra, the update even slowed the phone’s charging speed down. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery; similar to what we saw on Galaxy S20

Now Samsung has taken the update down for the S20 Ultra after seeing numerous people face issues with it. The update number is G988xXXU1ATCT. If you didn’t already download it on your S20 Ultra, you may not find it again now. Interestingly, the update is still online for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos 990 variants face a new green tint issue

Galaxy S20 Ultra green tint issue

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra support threads are filled with users who are trying to figure out what exactly is causing the green tint. Most users report that the issue arises after using the high-refresh-rate mode. As per GSMArena, users also reported that the issue was also visible only in certain apps. This included Samsung Pay, Camera, Calculator, Snapchat, Telegram, PUBG Mobile and even Google Chrome. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications compared

The green tints have reportedly shown up when the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra switches from 120Hz/96Hz to 60Hz while in apps that do not support it. This might happen in cases where the phone’s physical conditions like the temperature are getting high. As a result, the phone tones down the refresh rate. The tint is also reportedly visible only under 30 percent brightness.

This points to an unclear reason why Samsung pulled down the update only for the Ultra. Both the LTE and the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 and S20+ still have an update on air. What we do know is that Samsung is continuing to work on a fix for the display’s green tint issue. Hopefully, the brand will take longer to push out an update this time and not add more bugs to it.

