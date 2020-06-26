South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is currently rolling out a new update for its current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20. The roll-out revealed the details regarding the new update including the firmware version, new features, and more. The highlight of the new update is likely the July 2020 Android security patch along with some camera improvements. This is not the first time where Samsung has rolled out the Android security patch before Google. The company has done this in the past with previous Samsung Galaxy S20 series updates in the past months. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update her. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer: Price in India, specs, other offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update; details

According to a report from SamMobile, the smartphone maker has rolled out the new update as an Over-The-Air (OTA) package. The report revealed that the update is currently only rolling out in South Korea. It is likely that the company will release the update in other countries in the coming months. Taking a closer look at the update, we get to know that the OTA brings the firmware version to G98xNKSU1ATFD. The package size will be about 386MB. Considering that it is an OTA, the company is likely to opt for a phased roll-out. As part of the phased rollout, the company will send out an update to a limited number of people.

Talking about the features, the new update brings improvements to zoomed-in shoots in the camera section. In addition, users will also get better video stabilization while recording videos. Beyond this, the company now also allows users to use Bluetooth-enabled microphones while recording audio in the voice recording app. It also removed support for MirrorLink months after the initial announcement.

Features Samsung Galaxy S20 Price 70500 Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4000mAh

