South Korean giant Samsung is rolling out a new update for its flagship Galaxy S20 series. As per reports, this update focuses on solving users’ camera and autofocus qualms. The update is rolling out in international regions and also to Exynos variants available in India. Read on to know everything about the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update.

The latest update is rolling out to all three flagship devices – Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update brings the latest Samsung Camera app, version “10.0.01.98”, to the devices, SamMobile reports. The update also focuses on addressing autofocus issues.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

The update is rolling out after Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra reviews found issues with camera autofocus. Users found issues with the camera unable to lock on to its subject. However, this is no longer an issue post the software update. In fact, users can also expect to see faster autofocus times.

Last month, Samsung released a pre-launch software update with a focus on camera improvements. Now, the latest software update is rolling out via OTA and users will receive a notification. Alternatively, one can also go to Settings -> Software Update -> Download and Install.

Features Samsung Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price 66999 73999 92999 Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 8GB RAM, 128GB storage 128GB, 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor Quad – 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor Front Camera 10MP 10MP 40MP Battery 4000mAh 4500mAh 5000mAh