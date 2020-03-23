comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 update rolls out to users | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 update rolls out to fix a bunch of camera issues

With the new update, Samsung is said to be improving the camera autofocus on its flagship devices - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

  Published: March 23, 2020 9:54 AM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-Plus-1

South Korean giant Samsung is rolling out a new update for its flagship Galaxy S20 series. As per reports, this update focuses on solving users’ camera and autofocus qualms. The update is rolling out in international regions and also to Exynos variants available in India. Read on to know everything about the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update.

The latest update is rolling out to all three flagship devices – Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update brings the latest Samsung Camera app, version “10.0.01.98”, to the devices, SamMobile reports. The update also focuses on addressing autofocus issues.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

The update is rolling out after Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra reviews found issues with camera autofocus. Users found issues with the camera unable to lock on to its subject. However, this is no longer an issue post the software update. In fact, users can also expect to see faster autofocus times.

Last month, Samsung released a pre-launch software update with a focus on camera improvements. Now, the latest software update is rolling out via OTA and users will receive a notification. Alternatively, one can also go to Settings -> Software Update -> Download and Install.

Features Samsung Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Price 66999 73999 92999
Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 8GB RAM, 128GB storage 128GB, 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor Quad – 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor
Front Camera 10MP 10MP 40MP
Battery 4000mAh 4500mAh 5000mAh

  Published Date: March 23, 2020 9:54 AM IST

