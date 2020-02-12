comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, specifications, camera and more
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, specifications, camera and more

News

Check out this head-to-head between the three Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones across price, specifications, cameras and more.

  • Updated: February 12, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Galaxy-S20-S20-Plus-S20-Ultra-1-1024x576

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones yesterday and the phones are the most powerful and feature-packed devices by the brand. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds+.

Related Stories


However, with three models in the bag, none of which essentially come with a “Lite” moniker, the separation lines might start getting a little blurry. Hence, here is a head to head comparison between the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Display

The base Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The bigger Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. The Plus and Ultra also support 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution. At QHD+, the refresh rate is 60Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10-megapixel one. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus also gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. However, there is a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back as well. On the front, the phone has a 10-megapixel lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. A DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor is also present. On the front, there is a 40-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specifications and Pricing

All three variants of the phone – the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, depending on regional markets. The Galaxy S20 will have only one storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS3.0 expandable internal storage. The S20 Plus will also have one storage variants. The phone will have 12GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with ultra thin glass display launched: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with ultra thin glass display launched: Price, Specifications

The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature three storage variants. One features 12GB RAM and 128GB storage and one comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The highest variant features 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs $999 (about Rs 72,000). The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is priced at $1,199 (about Rs 85,000). The Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you $1,399 (about Rs 1,00,000) for the lowest variant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 12:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 12, 2020 12:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review
Review
HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review
Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans

Oppo Reno 2F gets price drop on Amazon

Deals

Oppo Reno 2F gets price drop on Amazon

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

News

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

Most Popular

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details

Coronavirus effect: Intel withdraws from MWC 2020

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000
Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched
Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specifications leaked online

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन 25 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने 129 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर किया 24 दिन

Oppo Reno 2F स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम

Samsung Galaxy S20 और Galaxy Z Flip भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, शुरू हुए प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Infinix S5 Pro को कंपनी ने किया टीज, 6 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

News

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology
News
iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology
Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details
Coronavirus effect: Intel withdraws from MWC 2020

News

Coronavirus effect: Intel withdraws from MWC 2020
Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India

News

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India