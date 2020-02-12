Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones yesterday and the phones are the most powerful and feature-packed devices by the brand. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds+.

However, with three models in the bag, none of which essentially come with a “Lite” moniker, the separation lines might start getting a little blurry. Hence, here is a head to head comparison between the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Display

The base Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The bigger Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. The Plus and Ultra also support 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution. At QHD+, the refresh rate is 60Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10-megapixel one. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus also gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. However, there is a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back as well. On the front, the phone has a 10-megapixel lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. A DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor is also present. On the front, there is a 40-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S20 Plus Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specifications and Pricing

All three variants of the phone – the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, depending on regional markets. The Galaxy S20 will have only one storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS3.0 expandable internal storage. The S20 Plus will also have one storage variants. The phone will have 12GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature three storage variants. One features 12GB RAM and 128GB storage and one comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The highest variant features 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs $999 (about Rs 72,000). The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is priced at $1,199 (about Rs 85,000). The Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you $1,399 (about Rs 1,00,000) for the lowest variant.