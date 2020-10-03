Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021

Apart from a few tablets, Samsung usually brings the S Pen stylus to its flagship Galaxy Note Series. Including, of course, the Galaxy Note 20 Series, which was launched in August. But in 2021, we might see Samsung bring the S Pen to its newest line of Galaxy S Series smartphones called the Galaxy S21 Series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A50 gets October 2020 security patch: Check details

A South Korean publication report reveals that next year, the S-Pen stylus will not be exclusive to the Galaxy Note Series because Samsung, which recently released the Galaxy S20 FE, will also bring it to the Galaxy S21 Series. This will be the first Galaxy S series to support an S Pen stylus. The S Pen allows users to perform tasks such as writing notes, documents, and more with the same ease as doing them on paper.

S Pen stylus for the Galaxy S21-series

According to industry sources, Samsung Electronics is working on component development to implement S Pen functionality to the Galaxy S21 next year. However, unlike the Galaxy Note, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series probably won't have a slot for the S Pen. In the past, reports have said that Samsung will merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note Series into one.

Now, the news about the addition of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 further strengthens this suspicion. There is speculation that with the S Pen’s presence on the Galaxy S21 Series, Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Note Series lineup. But sources say that the Galaxy Note Series will still be around, at least until next year.

It makes sense for Samsung to discontinue the Galaxy Note Series, given that the device doesn’t look that different from the Galaxy S Series in terms of specifications. Except for an additional stylus and a bigger screen size, the Note Series is quite similar to the S Series. In fact, the Galaxy S Series’s screen size has also increased every year. Talking about the Galaxy S21 Series, the Galaxy S20 Series’s successor is likely to arrive in the first half of 2021.

