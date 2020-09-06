comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

Interestingly, the battery size mentioned for the Galaxy S21 is a slight drop from its predecessor.

  Published: September 6, 2020 7:11 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30) is still a couple of months away from launch. However, this has not deterred smartphone leakers from talking about the potential specifications and features of the smartphone. Talking about the latest information, a 3C certification may just have leaked the official battery capacity of the upcoming smartphone. The listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 battery comes with the component number EB-BG991ABY. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched at 'Life Unstoppable' event

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ expected battery capacity

Similarly, another 3C listing revealed the battery capacity of the Galaxy S21+ version with component number EB-BG996ABY. Looking at the battery capacity, as it appears that the Galaxy S21 will sport 3,880mAh and Galaxy S21 Plus will come with a 4,660mAh battery. Interestingly, the battery size mentioned for the Galaxy S21 is slightly less than what we get on the S20. for some context, the Galaxy S20 comes with a 4,000mAh battery capacity. However, the Galaxy S21+ increases its battery as the Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users facing GPS issues

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 has been on the market for several months now, it still boasts a prosperous life as a flagship smartphone. Some rumors also indicated that Samsung is planning to add the S Pen on its Galaxy S21 series. Inspecting the reports, it is likely that if not all then some members of the Galaxy S21 series will feature the stylus. However, it’s unlikely that Samsung is going to merge both the Galaxy S and Note series. Other reports also indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may feature a 60W fast charging system. The current range offers up to 45W fast charging support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

The report also noted that Samsung has not manufactured the batteries on the upcoming S21 series. Instead, the company is using the batteries made from a Chinese company called Ningde Amperex Technology Limited. Typical capacity should be higher than the specified nominal. Finally, it is also likely that the S21 devices may also sport Qualcomm’s latest 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor. In practical terms, it is a larger reader, which would allow the scanning of 2 fingers simultaneously.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2020 7:11 PM IST

Best Sellers