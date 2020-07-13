comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, hardware details leaked | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, base variant hardware details leaked
Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, base variant hardware details leaked

Check out new primary leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S21, the upcoming 2021 flagship S-series phone that will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S20.

  Published: July 13, 2020 1:37 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the next big Samsung launch that is set to take place on August 5, 2020. Amidst all that hype towards the next Note series Samsung flagship, we have some details on the next Samsung Galaxy S series device as well, likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21. The new flagship series starting next year will apparently be referred to as the Galaxy U internally. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5: Check details

The information comes from tipster Ice Universe who also reveals that Samsung is aiming to provide the next family of flagship Galaxy S21 devices at a lower price than that of the last S20 series phones. However, with the decrease in price will come its consequences in the form of trade-offs for some key features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to feature a 150-megapixel penta camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S21 could feature FHD+ screen, 60 Hz refresh rate

As per a report by Wccftech, one of these trade-offs could be in the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The base phone will reportedly feature just an FHD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. That is a massive do2wngrade in terms of display specifications when compared to the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 may come with an under-screen selfie camera

Another rumor is that Samsung is set to completely part ways with Qualcomm and ditch the Snapdragon 875 for the Galaxy S21 devices. If this is true, the South Korean tech giant could feature its own Exynos series of processors in these devices, irrespective of which international market they are sold in.

There was also a rumor about Samsung implementing a new 150-megapixel main camera sensor in its next S series device. With the cost-cutting going on, we think this could be the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, as the base model is likely to not feature an expensive sensor.

The report also states that Samsung has not been seeing good sales numbers in 2020. While there is a pandemic to blame, a large part of the reason could also be the unusually high prices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. While they have the hardware to back up the numbers, the phones still are very expensive for most people who can afford to buy flagships, which is already a somewhat niche market in a country like India, where mid-range devices reign supreme.

  Published Date: July 13, 2020 1:37 PM IST

Best Sellers