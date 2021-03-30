Samsung is soon to launch the 5G variant of the Galaxy S2 FE in India. But that’s not the only FE phone it will focus on this year. The South Korean company is also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, for which the latest rumour hints at more details regarding it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching today in India: Expected price and specifications

The new details talk about the possible colour options and camera details that might be seen on the Galaxy S21 FE. Here’s a look at the information. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India on March 30

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE details leaked

As per a report by the Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come in five different hues. The colour options include light green in addition to the gray,silver, pink, violet, and white. This will be like its predecessor — the Galaxy S20 FE — which also comes with six colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to launch in India soon, support page hints

Apart from this, some details on the camera front have been leaked too. It is suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is likely to get a 32-megapixel front camera, much like the one seen on the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. However, more details on the cameras still remain behind the veil.

While we are yet to get a concrete word on this, a past rumour suggests that the S21 FE is most likely to launch in August this year, instead of the Galaxy Note 21 series, which will be skipped this year to the global chip shortage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE more features, specs

We don’t have much information on the Galaxy S21 FE. But, it will be a slightly toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 series.

It is most likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC, a Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, quad rear cameras, a big battery, and Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 on top.

There are chances that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could fall in the upper mid-range price bracket and fall under Rs 60,000.

As usual, we need to wait for more details to surface for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned to this space.