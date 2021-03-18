Samsung is on a roll! It has launched a number of smartphones, including the most recent Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. And that’s not it. The South Korean company is expected to launch more smartphones this year, as hinted by the leaked “mini roadmap.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Top features, price and more you must know

The new leak throws light on the arrival of an FE variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21, more foldable smartphones, and some mid-rangers too. Let's see what could be in the pipeline.

2021 Samsung roadmap leaked: What to expect?

We will talk about the last launch of the roadmap. As per the known tipster Evan Blass, there could be another variant of the Galaxy S21 and might launch as a consolation prize for there might not be the Galaxy Note 21 phones. The Galaxy S21 FE (much like the Galaxy S20 FE) might launch in August, the time when Samsung usually launches the Galaxy Note phones. This comes after it was revealed that there won't be a Galaxy Note 21.

As for the Galaxy S21 FE, it could come with 5G, slightly toned-down specs for a lower price tag, as compared to the other Galaxy S21 smartphones.

This is not it. 2021 will also see a better focus on foldable smartphones. There could be a Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 2, and a more affordable Samsung foldable smartphone to put across a tough competition in the market. This could happen in the second half of 2021.

Samsung laptops, tablet in line too!

Coming to the near future, Samsung has planned a number of launches for this year (as expected). After yesterday’s Unpacked event, the company will now focus on another event, scheduled to take place next month.

The event is likely to see the arrival of the Samsung PCs, most likely the Chrome-based Galaxy Chromebook series and the Galaxy Book laptops with Windows.

Fast forward to June, Samsung might announce the lighter variant of the Galaxy Tab S7, the Tab S7 Lite, which will also be a successor to the Tab S6 Lite. The tablet is expected to come with 5G support and a number of features similar to the Tab S7 series.

Following this, the company is expected to launch another mid-ranger in its Galaxy A series — the Galaxy A22 — which will be in addition to the recently launched Galaxy A32, A42, A52, and the A72.

However, we are yet to receive a confirmation on the leaked roadmap. Therefore, take the aforementioned with a grain of salt. We will give you more details on the same. So, stay tuned to this space.