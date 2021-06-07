Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked, could be another affordable flagship

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumours have started pouring in, giving us an inkling that it will launch soon. Recently, we got an idea as to how the phone will look like and now the most recent leak talks about how much the phone will be priced at. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India launch soon, gets listed on Samsung India website

The new information hints at a rather generous and intriguing price tag for a Samsung flagship. Here’s what you can expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, S21 inspired design

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked

The latest price leak (courtesy of a report by the Herald Corp.) suggests that Galaxy S21 FE could come with a much lower price tag as compared to its predecessor. It is likely to fall between 700,000 won and 800,000 won, which translates to somewhere between Rs 45,000 and Rs 53,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 now official as another affordable 5G phone by the company

This is pretty much close to how the Galaxy S20 FE 4G was priced in India at the time of launch last year. But, the intriguing part is that it will become yet another Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-phone and compete with the likes of the iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

In the US, however, the phone is expected to be priced at a lower price, which was also the case with the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE other leaked details

A bunch of leaks has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a design similar to the other Galaxy S21 phones and feature a protruding vertical camera hump and a punch-hole display.

But two things might go missing; the phone is likely to opt for some compromises and go for a plastic unibody instead of a combo of metal rims and a glasstic” back. The phone is also expected to ditch the dual-tone finish and choose single colours, which could include matte green, matte purple, white, and black colours. We might not get to see the red and blue colours of the Galaxy S20 FE.

As for the specs, past leaks hint at 5G support, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The other Galaxy S21 phones come with an Exynos 2100 SoC.

The cameras could be similar to the vanilla Galaxy S21 with some tweaks here and there, there could be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the possible presence of a 4,500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in August this year and could be a Galaxy Note 20 successor. Although, it remains to be seen how that will fall into place and how the phone battles it out with existing affordable flagships in India.