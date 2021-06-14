Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE as a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE soon. The smartphone is being leaked quite frequently, giving us an idea as to how it will be like. The most recent information on it, however, isn’t really good news. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE new leak hints at price, could be another affordable flagship

It is suggested that the phone's production has been suspended, which could possibly mean a delayed launch too. Here's a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch might be delayed

According to a report by ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's production has been suspended owing to battery issues. It is suggested that one of the S21 FE's battery component has failed to meet the quality standards, which has resulted in the production halt. Although, a report by Sam Mobile hints at a battery component shortage, which is claimed to be the reason behind this.

Samsung has refused to provide details on the matter but has suggested that it is still deciding whether or not it should halt the production. In a statement to Bloomberg, it said, “While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.”

It would make sense if Samsung would want to suspend the production until some solution is provided to not repeat the Galaxy Note 7 battery debacle. If this happens, there are chances that the phone’s launch may be delayed. It was expected to launch in August alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

One thing worth noting is that the launch hasn’t been cancelled and even if the production comes to rest, it will commence soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected features, price and more

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked a number of times in the past. The rumours suggest that the phone will be a flagship killer and come with an affordable price tag to take on the OnePlus 9, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, and even the iQOO 7 Legend.

It is expected to come with a design similar to the Galaxy S21 but with some compromises. The phone is likely to come with a plastic unibody as opposed to the metal+plastic build. It could come in matte green, matte purple, white, and black colours.

The device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery, and more. It is also expected to be a Galaxy Note 20 successor.

The phone could be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 53,000, which is somewhere close to the Galaxy S20 FE price in India.