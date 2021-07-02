Global chipset shortages issues have crept in again. This time, the one that could be affected is Samsung’s semi-premium phone, the alleged Galaxy S21 FE, which has been rumoured for a while now. It is now suggested that the phone might have to opt for an Exynos chip instead of the expected Qualcomm Snapdragon one. Also Read - Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

This shift might lead Samsung into launching the new Galaxy S21 member in select markets only. Here's a look at the details.

Galaxy S21 FE to go for an Exynos chipset

As reported by South Korea's Maeil Business, the Galaxy S21 FE might make use of the leftover Exynos chipsets instead of the Snapdragon 888 chip we all were expecting.

It is also suggested that the smartphone will launch in Quarter 4 of this year (most likely in October), as opposed to the purported August launch. Again, the chip shortage issues are the reason behind this.

While we lack information on which Exynos chip might be used, there are chances that the Galaxy S21 FE might include the Exynos 2100, which is also seen on the other Galaxy S21 smartphones in India and more markets. A few other markets such as the US get a Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 series.

This might prove to be a bummer as the existing Galaxy S21 phones already offer the Exynos chip and the FE variant stood out with a Snapdragon SoC, that too at a relatively cheaper price. What’s more upsetting is the fact that might launch in select markets, which makes its entry in India dicey.

That said, there isn’t any official word from Samsung yet. Hence, it would make sense to wait for some details.

Galaxy S21 FE colour variants leaked too

In addition to this, we have details on the expected Galaxy S21 FE colours. An AndroidHeadlines report suggests that the phone will come in four colour variants, namely, purple, white, green, and black, which aligns with the previous rumours.

The leaked render also hints at a Galaxy S21-like rear panel design and a punch-hole display, except, this could be packed in a plastic unibody.

As for the other details, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with 45W fast charging, the fastest for the company, a high refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and more. It could be priced under Rs 50,000, much like the Galaxy S20 FE.