comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to come with an Exynos chip, colours leaked too
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

Mobiles

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, most likely in the last quarter of this year.

Samsung-Galaxy-S20-FE-1

Representative Image of Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Global chipset shortages issues have crept in again. This time, the one that could be affected is Samsung’s semi-premium phone, the alleged Galaxy S21 FE, which has been rumoured for a while now. It is now suggested that the phone might have to opt for an Exynos chip instead of the expected Qualcomm Snapdragon one. Also Read - Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

This shift might lead Samsung into launching the new Galaxy S21 member in select markets only. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung Exynos AMD GPU outperforms Apple A14, Snapdragon 888 in early tests

Galaxy S21 FE to go for an Exynos chipset

As reported by South Korea’s Maeil Business, the Galaxy S21 FE might make use of the leftover Exynos chipsets instead of the Snapdragon 888 chip we all were expecting. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could come with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP triple camera and more

It is also suggested that the smartphone will launch in Quarter 4 of this year (most likely in October), as opposed to the purported August launch. Again, the chip shortage issues are the reason behind this.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Image: Evan Blass

While we lack information on which Exynos chip might be used, there are chances that the Galaxy S21 FE might include the Exynos 2100, which is also seen on the other Galaxy S21 smartphones in India and more markets. A few other markets such as the US get a Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 series.

This might prove to be a bummer as the existing Galaxy S21 phones already offer the Exynos chip and the FE variant stood out with a Snapdragon SoC, that too at a relatively cheaper price. What’s more upsetting is the fact that might launch in select markets, which makes its entry in India dicey.

That said, there isn’t any official word from Samsung yet. Hence, it would make sense to wait for some details.

Galaxy S21 FE colour variants leaked too

In addition to this, we have details on the expected Galaxy S21 FE colours. An AndroidHeadlines report suggests that the phone will come in four colour variants, namely, purple, white, green, and black, which aligns with the previous rumours.

s21 fe colours

Image: AndroidHeadlines

The leaked render also hints at a Galaxy S21-like rear panel design and a punch-hole display, except, this could be packed in a plastic unibody.

As for the other details, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with 45W fast charging, the fastest for the company, a high refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and more. It could be priced under Rs 50,000, much like the Galaxy S20 FE.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 2, 2021 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Windows 11: How to join Windows Insider Program, check desktop compatibility with next-gen Windows OS

Affordable 5G smartphones: Is it wise to buy them now or choose 4G alternatives?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a launch date in India, some features revealed too

News

Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a launch date in India, some features revealed too
Samsung Galaxy A22 gets official in India but it isn't the 5G variant

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 gets official in India but it isn't the 5G variant
Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Features

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched
This is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could look like

News

This is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could look like

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India हुआ लॉन्च, अब सभी को मिलेगा देसी PUBG Mobile का मजा

Vivo S10 फोन MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC और 12GB RAM के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा

Oppo ने बढ़ाई कई स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, देखिए पूरी प्राइस लिस्ट

Google खत्म कर रहा है APK फाइल, क्या अब साइड-लोड नहीं हो पाएंगे एंड्रॉइड ऐप?

Google SMS ऐप में आई अपडेट, अपने आप डिलीट हो जाएंगे पुराने OTP मैसेज

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Mobiles

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?
Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

News

Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched
LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

Deals

LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here
Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers