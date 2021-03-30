comscore Samsung Galaxy S21, Fold 2, Note 10 series new update out: Latest security patch, camera improvements
Samsung Galaxy S21, Fold 2, Note 10 series new firmware update out: April 2021 security patch, camera improvements, and more.

Galaxy S21

Samsung has been making continuous efforts to push out monthly security updates for its devices. The latest lineup to receive security patch is Samsung flagship series- Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 10 series. The company is rolling out Google’s latest April security patch via an OTA update. Besides the security patch, the update brings a bunch of other features for certain Samsung devices in the list. Here are the details Also Read - Best 64MP camera phones to buy in 2021: From Samsung Galaxy S21 to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Starting with the Galaxy S21 series, the flagship lineup is receiving a 1.14GB firmware update that not just brings the April 2021 security patch but several camera improvements. As per SamMobile, the update enables the devices’ portrait mode to capture photos using the regular (primary) camera. Notably, the Galaxy S21 series could previously capture portrait shots only with the telephoto and ultra-wide lens. The firmware numbered G99xxXXU2AUCB is said to have been spotted rolling out in India. The update is expected to roll out to other parts of the globe in the coming weeks. Also Read - Samsung 100-day trial for Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G floated for customers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Next up is the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is also said to have received camera improvements along with April 2021 security patch. Samsung hasn’t specifically revealed any changes except for only saying ‘camera improvements.’ As per the report, the updated version numbered F916BXXU1DUCE is said to have been spotted in Germany and Russia. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung is also said to have released the security patch for the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update is currently rolling out in Germany. The new update comes with version number N97xFXXU6FUCD. Apart from April 2021 security patch, the update didn’t spare any other details.

To check if the update is available on your device simply head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2021 11:19 AM IST

