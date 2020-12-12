Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

Samsung is gearing up to officially announce three of its upcoming flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S21 series soon. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21 series will launch next month. As per the rumours, all three phones could launch globally on January 14. The India launch could be a few days after the global launch. A new leak now shows off the Galaxy S21 series and reveals some of the key specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price and pre-booking details out

The leak by popular tipster Winfuture reveals the colours as well as storage models of all the three phones launching under the Galaxy S21 series. The phones under the series include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S2+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The leak suggests that the Galaxy S21 will come into storage models including 128GB and 256GB internal storage models. The smartphone is tipped to come in four colours including gray, white, pink and purple. Also Read - Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21+, the leak reveals that this one too will come in two storage models including 128GB and 256GB storage options. This model is tipped to be available in three colours including silver, black and purple. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 India launch soon: Launch date, specs and more

Lastly, the top end model of the flagship lineup, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in three storage models including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The smartphone is tipped to come in two colour options including silver and black.

The same leak also reveals that the top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series aka Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support similar to the Galaxy Note models. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ are said to come without S Pen support. This further highlights that the South Korean tech giant could indeed discontinue the Galaxy Note series, as reported previously.

Samsung is yet to reveal details of the upcoming Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The smartphone manufacturer usually launches its flagship S series in the month of February but in 2021 the launch could be slightly early. Some reports suggest that the Samsung offline stores in India have begun taking pre-registrations for the Galaxy S21 series. We shouldwait for the company to reveal details about the upcoming flagships officially.