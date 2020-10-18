comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support
The launch of the Galaxy S21 Series will take place earlier to take advantage of Huawei's absence with US sanctions.

  Published: October 18, 2020 5:49 PM IST
After the Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung started working on the next flagship called the Galaxy S21 Series, which they hope will release in early 2021. Although it was a long time ago, leaks about Samsung’s new flagship are starting to arrive. Like the Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is rumored to be available in several variants. Now, one of them has just secured 3C certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 tipped to launch in January next year

3C recently certified a single Samsung-owned device carrying the model number SM-G9910. After tracing, the model number is believed to belong to the basic version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone. The 3C certification gives us some interesting information about this smartphone, including one saying that the Galaxy S21 will come equipped with 5G connectivity support, which is not so surprising. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021, Note Series could be discontinued

The listing further adds that the Galaxy S21-series basic version will ship with a 25-Watt charger. This is the same as that offered by the Galaxy S20, while previous reports say that the Galaxy S21 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. Also Read - Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor, Samsung's own LiDAR

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series might launch early

Along with its appearance in the 3C database, other reports reveal that Samsung can launch its flagship Galaxy S21 Series earlier than before. We get this information from South Korean media, namely The Elec, which often leaks new devices, especially Samsung’s. According to the report, Samsung Electronics will start production of the Galaxy S21 family in December.

This is quicker than the Galaxy S20 Series, which went into production in January. Therefore, it seems that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be a month sooner than its predecessor. According to rumors, the launch of the Galaxy S21 Series will take place earlier to take advantage of Huawei’s absence with US sanctions, which resulted in them being unable to secure the Kirin 9000 processors built by TSMC from Q4 2020.

Meanwhile, previous leaks revealed that the company would complement its flagship Galaxy S21 Series with the S-Pen stylus. This is believed to be Samsung’s move to add more features, but the Note Series will still exist. The most expensive version in this series which might be called the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is rumored to come with support for 65W fast charging technology. This should be able to charge faster than the regular variant.

In addition, it is reported that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also reportedly have a 108-megapixel camera. It would use the new Samsung HM2 ISOCELL lens. Samsung can use their latest flagship chipset named Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2020 5:49 PM IST

